James Spann: A few storms for Alabama late Thursday; rain at times Friday, Saturday



RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon, but we do note a few showers over the southern counties moving northward. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 80s, about 5 degrees above average for the last day of April. The sky becomes mostly cloudy across Alabama tonight with lows in the 60s.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun with a few scattered showers. Stronger storms will form in spots by mid to late afternoon into Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk of severe storms defined for roughly the northern half of the state. Wind fields are relatively weak, but a few strong storms are certainly possible Thursday evening with gusty winds and maybe some small hail.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will drift southward, bringing periods of rain and a few thunderstorms to Alabama and the Deep South Friday and Saturday. There will be some breaks in the rain, and there is no risk of severe storms, but be ready for occasional showers and some thunder both days.

Drier air returns Sunday; the sky becomes mostly sunny. The weekend will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the 70s; temperatures drop into the 50s early Sunday morning. By daybreak Monday many north Alabama communities will dip into the 40s with a clear sky.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks rain-free with mostly sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A significant tornado outbreak occurred from Alabama to Virginia on April 29-30. Twenty-six tornadoes were of F2 intensity or greater. A total of 111 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured. An estimated F4 tornado tore through Steedman and Horrell Hill, South Carolina, killing 55 people.

Thirteen people were killed in Alabama during this event, with six tornadoes reported. Four of the deaths were in the Auburn-Opelika area; most of the tornadoes were across southeast Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards in width leveled homes on the north side of Warner Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and 300 injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.