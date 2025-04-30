James Spann: Mostly dry Wednesday for Alabama; a few storms Thursday evening

WARM, MOSTLY DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today. It will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the 80s this afternoon. Showers will remain few and far between.

While most of the day Thursday will be dry, a few scattered storms will form by mid to late afternoon into Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk of severe storms defined for roughly the northern half of the state. Wind fields are relatively weak, and instability isn’t especially high for May 1, but a few strong storms are certainly possible Thursday evening with gusty winds and maybe some small hail.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will drift southward, bringing periods of rain and a few thunderstorms to Alabama and the Deep South Friday and Saturday. There will be some breaks in the rain and there is no risk of severe storms, but be ready for occasional showers and some thunder both days.

Drier air returns Sunday; the sky becomes mostly sunny for most of the state. Any showers will be confined to the far southern counties, and even there the rain shouldn’t be too heavy or widespread. The weekend will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the 70s; temperatures drop into the 50s early Sunday morning. By daybreak Monday many north Alabama communities will dip into the 40s with a clear sky.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks rain-free with mostly sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A significant tornado outbreak occurred from Alabama to Virginia on April 29-30. Twenty-six tornadoes were of F2 intensity or greater. A total of 111 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured. An estimated F4 tornado tore through Steedman and Horrell Hill, South Carolina, killing 55 people.

Thirteen people were killed in Alabama during this event, with six tornadoes reported. Four of the deaths were in the Auburn-Opelika area; most of the tornadoes were across southeast Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards in width leveled homes on the north side of Warner Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and 300 injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.