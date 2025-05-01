Alabama Power volunteers clean and beautify the environment, public spaces for communities’ enjoyment this spring

In celebration of spring, Alabama Power volunteers took part in myriad activities across the state that help improve life for residents and strengthen communities. Several members of the Plant Barry chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization helped refurbish the outdoor classroom at Lee Elementary School in Satsuma, Alabama, providing a safe, enhanced space for student learning. (Sharon Meier / Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power volunteers are welcoming spring into their communities by doing work that uplifts the spirits of residents in the Yellowhammer State, showing they are valued and supported.

Many Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) members are cleaning, planting and refurbishing gardens, painting and removing litter to beautify areas used by the public, including lakes, parks, schools and civic areas. More than 6,200 employees volunteer their time through Alabama Power’s charitable service arm, giving upward of 39,000 hours to communities while partnering with more than 200 nonprofits annually.

Employees’ efforts this spring, however, have offered much more than beautification. To employees like Andrea Johnson, president of APSO’s Southern Division chapter, volunteers’ work is a testament to the enduring power of community, teamwork and Alabama Power employees’ unwavering commitment to serving others.

Alabama Power’s Zanetta Irby adds fresh pine straw to the walkway at Brantwood Children’s Home. (Alabama News Center) Alabama Power’s Anita Archie, left, and Markell Heilbron carry bales of pine straw to redo garden beds at Brantwood. (Alabama News Center) The Alabama Power team planted roses at Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery. (Alabama News Center)

Southern APSO volunteers celebrate after the successful completion of their project at Brantwood Children’s Home. (Alabama News Center)

Southern APSO volunteers rolled up their sleeves to clean and refurbish garden areas at Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery. Brantwood has sheltered at-risk, abused and neglected children for about 110 years.

“Knowing the importance of this space and the many people who visit, our Southern APSO team was fully committed to ensuring the campus is as beautiful as the mission of the organization,” said Johnson, staff accounting assistant in Revenue Accounting – Montgomery Business Office.

Company volunteers performed numerous tasks: They planted rose bushes and pollinator-friendly flowers, replaced pine straw, pulled and sprayed weeds, cut low-hanging limbs, removed litter and replaced worn-out welcome floor mats throughout the campus.

True collaboration in action

Johnson said, “Knowing that we were able to bring comfort, beauty and hope to a place that provides such critical support to children in need truly touched my heart. It reminded me of the importance of not just giving back, but doing so with compassion and purpose.”

Some 50 miles away, Southern APSO volunteers busily worked at Dunbar Park in Greenville. APSO members cleaned the three-field facility and public pavilions and refreshed the pine straw on the grounds while adding a splash of color with new bedding plants.

Southern APSO volunteers included Mary Katharine Andrews, Andy Bowen, Paul Ben Campbell, Aimee Greenwood, Bradley Hickman, Gary Johnson, Clifton Love, Steven Norris, Andrew Salter, Kristopher Sewell, Kim Vickery and Johnson.

Volunteers from Alabama Power’s Southern Division APSO chapter were out in full force while planting roses in Greenville, Alabama. (Alabama News Center) Southern APSO President Andrea Johnson, left, Jerome Harris and Mary Katherine Andrews discussed plans for Dunbar Park in Greenville, Alabama. (Alabama News Center) Alabama Power volunteers from Southern Division APSO, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon and city employees, along with Tracy Salter, executive director of the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, cleaned and replanted Dunbar Park in Greenville, Alabama, on April 16. (Alabama News Center)

Western Division employees help several communities

Western Division APSO volunteers helped in beautification projects in Fayette’s communitywide cleanup April 12 to keep the northwest-central Alabama city thriving and to improve the surroundings of schoolchildren.

They also helped the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce on April 12, picking up trash and debris throughout downtown Eutaw to provide a cleaner, healthier environment for residents. Next, they lent a hand in Earth Day festivities at Vernon City Park, where activities included face painting, seed planting, information and giveaways.

Volunteers celebrated Earth Week April 21-25 at Maddox Intermediate School in Jasper by installing planters in the school courtyard, pruning trees and cleaning a nearby stream. To help York West End Junior High School, its “Adopted School,” Western Division employees on April 28 pressure washed, pulled weeds from garden beds and trimmed bushes, making children’s surroundings neat and welcoming.

APSO Western Division President Mitzi Jones thanked chapter volunteers for their dedicated work. “I’ve witnessed firsthand how Western Division employees consistently go above and beyond to serve our communities,” said Jones, Community Relations manager at the Jasper Business Office. “Every act of kindness sparks positive change, building a brighter, more connected world.”

Several Western Division APSO volunteers worked in the city of Fayette’s cleanup. (Alabama News Center)

Bringing the magic

Magic City APSO members led in projects that strengthen the community. Avondale resident Michael Sznajderman, a board member of Friends of Avondale Park and an Alabama Power retiree, called Magic City APSO President Deirdre Thomas to request help with a “spring spruce-up” at the historic 37-acre park on March 8. Several volunteers cleaned, pruned trees and removed plant debris and trash. Thomas said the volunteer team will assist in other Avondale Park cleanups this summer.

The Avondale Park cleanup drew Magic City APSO volunteers, along with company retiree Michael Sznajderman, left, who, as a board member of Friends of Avondale Park, requested help from APSO. (Alabama News Center)

Magic City’s Dallas Kelley moves tables after Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ big plant sale. (Alabama News Center) Magic City’s Caitlin Brothers worked before and after the Birmingham Botanical Gardens plant sale. (Alabama News Center) Kelley and other Magic City APSO members performed numerous tasks at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. (Alabama News Center)

On Wednesday, April 9, Magic City APSO volunteers helped Birmingham Botanical Gardens prepare for its spring plant sale, setting up tables and chairs and labeling and unloading plants. On April 10, members assisted in the Cahaba River cleanup for Renew Our Rivers. Magic City volunteers returned to Birmingham Botanical Gardens April 12 to clean up after the annual spring plant sale. APSO’s Caitlin Brothers and Dallas Kelley helped move tables and chairs and returned remaining plants to the greenhouses.

Lake Eufaula reaps benefits of spring cleanups

Several Southeast/Farley APSO members assisted in the March 28-29 Renew Our Rivers cleanup at Lake Eufaula, in which volunteers removed more than 3 tons of trash.

Other participants included the Alabama Marine Patrol, 4-H Club students, Chattahoochee River Conservancy, Elite Sonar, Eufaula Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5850, Eufaula Water Works, St. James Episcopal Church and Tow BoatUS, with the U.S. Coast Guard Station – Eufaula and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers providing assistance.

Southeast Division employees Jessica Dean and Brooke Goff followed that success by assisting with the Eufaula 4-H Club’s Lake Day event April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Miller APSO builds planter boxes, adds bright color to Cordova facility

On April 29, longtime APSO member Dion Oliver and the Plant Miller APSO volunteer team worked at Cordova Health and Rehabilitation. The volunteers built several new planter boxes for vegetable plants and flowers that are tended by residents and staff. The planters are used year-round and are enjoyed by residents, their families and Cordova Health and Rehabilitation staff.

Plant Miller APSO members brightened surroundings at Cordova Health and Rehabilitation. (Alabama News Center) Plant Miller volunteers built several planter boxes, in addition to those furnished by the team in 2022. (Alabama News Center) Plant Miller APSO is a longtime supporter of Cordova Health and Rehabilitation. (Alabama News Center)

Barry APSO obtains Good Roots Grant for Lee Elementary School

Ten Barry APSO members recently replanted the expansive gardens of the outdoor classroom at Lee Elementary School in Satsuma, Alabama. The school, which has one of the state’s six certified outdoor classrooms, has enjoyed Barry APSO’s assistance for six years.

“This outdoor classroom is really amazing,” noted Barry APSO’s Sharon Meier, IT specialist. “I was absolutely blown away the first time I saw it.”

Samantha Tallent’s students love their outdoor classroom, refurbished with a Good Roots Grant by Alabama Power and Barry APSO members. (contributed) Samantha Tallent’s students love their outdoor classroom, refurbished with a Good Roots Grant by Alabama Power and Barry APSO members. (contributed) Samantha Tallent’s students love their outdoor classroom, refurbished with a Good Roots Grant by Alabama Power and Barry APSO members. (contributed)

Barry APSO’s Cherie Gatlin and other board members wrote a Good Roots Grant application on behalf of the school – and were thrilled to learn their $1,000 grant request was approved by the Alabama Power Foundation.

The garden refresh by Barry APSO on April 22 enhanced the natural environment and students’ educational experience while also supporting ecological sustainability and a hands-on learning environment. The project allows students to engage with nature, understand the importance of environmental stewardship and cultivate a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors.

“Our garden is huge,” said Samantha Tallent, Lee Elementary’s science lab facilitator for pre-K through sixth grade. “Barry APSO has been wonderful. … They were so very eager to help, and so nice. … I just can’t say enough good things.”

APSO members mentor Cleburne students in cleanup, promoting good stewardship

Eastern Division APSO President Julie Couch and her volunteer team helped lead Cleburne County Middle School’s April 22 cleanup, modeling the importance of good stewardship and citizenship. About 121 students worked in the event, in conjunction with North Alabama Trails & Recreation and Alabama Power.

“The goal was to make sure our future generations see the importance of our planet and keeping it clean,” said Couch, real estate specialist in Land Acquisition – Corporate Real Estate at Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters.

It became a competition between seventh grade girls and boys to see who could collect the most litter, trash and debris. “Alabama Power supplied the kids with gloves, pickers, bags and really bright shirts so that we would not lose anybody,” said Jennifer Swafford, Cleburne Middle School counselor, with a chuckle.

Cleburne County Middle School students spent April 22 cleaning Cahulga Creek and other areas. (Alabama News Center) Employees from Alabama Power’s Eastern Division helped in the work and also guided student teams for safety. (Alabama News Center) Eastern Division employees joined Cleburne County Middle School students in the April 22 cleanup. (Alabama News Center) Alabama Power volunteers picked up trash and debris. (Alabama News Center)

After students cleaned up around the athletic facilities at Cleburne elementary, middle and high schools, two separate buses of boys and girls traveled to the Tallapoosa River. Students cleaned the roadway and up the river site. Then buses were reloaded, and students and Alabama Power volunteers put trash on company trucks.

“The kids were amazed at the things that they found: the debris, tires, a toilet, a cabinet,” Swafford said. “They found some very different things that, in their mind, they never thought – they just thought they’d be picking up paper, water bottles, things like that. So, it was a very eye-opening experience to see what people litter with, other than their paper trash or their plastics.”

They had a picnic lunch at Cahulga Creek in Heflin, Alabama, where they ate with “the wonderful Alabama Power volunteers and sponsors,” Swafford said. Eastern Division APSO volunteers led groups of students around the lake, cleaning the picnic areas, a hiking course and a golf course.

“When all was said and done, the children had collected over 1,200 pounds of litter, garbage and debris,” she said. “It was a great day. The kids really got to use those core values that we teach at the middle school. We are not trying to just teach reading and math – we’re really trying to impress upon our students to be good people.

“Because at the end of the day, if we can develop good people, then we’ve done more than we could ever dream of,” Swafford added. “Being a good steward of our community, our planet – that’s being a good person – and that’s what the message was that day.”