Can’t Miss Alabama: Beetlejuice, Salsa Showdown, Indy Grand Prix

"Beetlejuice" will debut May 6-11 at the BJCC. (Courtesy of the Broadway touring production)

‘Beetlejuice’

The American Theatre Guild presents Birmingham’s premiere of the Broadway musical comedy “Beetlejuice.” Based on Tim Burton’s film, the musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Save the date for the musical May 6-11 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Tickets to “Beetlejuice” are available for purchase at broadwayinbirmingham.com, bjcc.org and ticketmaster.com.

Magic City Wine Fest

Enjoy wine and beer specific to certain regions around the globe at the Magic City Wine Fest Saturday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hoover Met. Restaurants will have food available for purchase. To complement the wine fest, enjoy live music. Attendees must be 21 or older and must show a valid ID. Children are not allowed. The event is rain or shine with no refunds. To learn more about ticket options, click here.

Salsa Showdown

The Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema is hosting Birmingham’s annual Salsa Showdown, a fundraising competition, to determine who offers the best salsa, guacamole, queso and specialty dip. Admission will include sampling privileges at each competitor’s station, a ballot for casting an audience choice vote, cooking demo, access to live entertainment, beverage vending and the hot pepper eating contest with a cash prize. New this year is a Vendor Village. The event takes place at the Cahaba Brewing Co. Saturday, May 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sporting events

May 1-4: Birmingham Barons will battle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Regions field. Click here for tickets.

May 4: Birmingham Stallions will take on the San Antonio Brahmas at Protective Stadium. Click here for tickets.

Shrimp Boil

Come hungry to the Shrimp Boil Saturday, May 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for family fun and music, including a car show, children’s games and activities. Live music will be provided by The Lo-Fi Loungers band. Proceeds will benefit local charities. The event is at 210 Water St. in downtown Montgomery. Visit eventbrite for tickets.

UAB events

Performances include:

For upcoming shows on the UAB campus calendar, visit calendar.uab.edu. For events at the Alys Stephens Center and its arts organization partners ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine, as well as the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and events presented by the departments of music and theater, visit alysstephens.org.

William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’

When Prince Hamlet’s father, the king of Denmark, suddenly dies, Hamlet’s mother, Gertrude, marries his uncle Claudius, who becomes the new king. A spirit claiming to be the ghost of Hamlet’s father says Claudius murdered him and demands that Hamlet avenge his death. Is it really his father’s spirit? Is revenge the right decision? The play is underway through Sunday, May 4, at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. For upcoming shows, visit asf.net.

Claudius (Stephen Thorne) has married Gertrude and taken his brother’s throne. (Aubrie Moates) Ophelia (Jihan Haddad) has been driven insane and picks imaginary flowers in the snow. (Aubrie Moates)

Hamlet (Grant Chapman) holds the skull of Yorick. (Aubrie Moates) The ghost (Christopher Gerson) of Hamlet’s father. (Aubrie Moates) Rodney Clark as a gravedigger. (Aubrie Moates)

Montgomery Ballet

Join the Montgomery Ballet for an evening of music, laughter and dance at its spring concert, A Celebration of Music and Dance, May 1-3 at the Montgomery Ballet Studio Theater.

Performances include:

Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: A vibrant world premiere choreographed by Artistic-Executive Director Danny Mitsios, this new ballet brings Benjamin Britten’s beloved score to life. Designed to delight audiences of all ages, it’s an engaging introduction to the unique sounds of each orchestra instrument through colorful, lively dance. Whether you’re a classical music enthusiast or a newcomer, this ballet promises a journey through the world of symphonic music.

Graduation Ball: Get ready to smile. Montgomery Ballet revives Graduation Ball, a hilarious, charming ballet set at a 19th-century Viennese girls’ finishing school. Filled with youthful antics, lighthearted storytelling and lively waltzes, this delightful classic is sure to capture your heart.

For tickets and more information, visit montgomeryballet.org.

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Indy Grand Prix of Alabama is underway through Sunday, May 4, at Barber Motorsports Park. The event brings together drivers, teams and fans for a weekend of racing and community engagement. Activities include workforce development, driver autograph sessions, weekend concerts, fan zone and kids’ zone. For the complete schedule, visit the website.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Jordan (Coosa River) is May 3. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Gayla Littlejohn at glittlejohn13@gmail.com. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.