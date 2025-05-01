Gallery: Military gives boost to race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway

Between the flyover and the live band performances, the military had a strong presence at the Talladega Superspeedway during the Jack Link’s 500 NASCAR race weekend.
The 100th Army Band played the U.S. national anthem to kick off the race, which was capped off with a flyover by the 117th Air Refueling Wing out of Birmingham.
Check out the gallery below to see the military members in action and interacting those at the race.
U.S. Army soldiers, of the 100th Army Band, pose in the winner’s circle at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. The soldiers pose for a band portrait before performing at the Jack Links 500. (Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
The 100th Army Band performs their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama for the Jack Links 500 on April 27th, 2025. (Pfc. Wesley Richardson / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
The 117th Air Refueling, Alabama Air National Guard, performs a flyover during the national anthem at the Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama, Apr. 27, 2025. The 117ARW performed the flyover at an altitude of 1,000 ft. above ground level as 100,000 fans watched from below. (Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis / 117th Air Refueling Wing)
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Brook Woods and Master Sergeant Billy Eff, of the 100th Army Band, pose in a car at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. Woods and Eff pose good-naturedly in a car from the movie Talladega Nights before performing at the Jack Links 500. (Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
U.S. Army soldiers, of the 100th Army Band, march onto the track at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. The soldiers are moving on to the track to perform the national anthem at the Jack Links 500. (Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
The 117th Air Refueling Wing flies over Talladega Superspeedway as part of the national anthem. (U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Charles West / 106th Air Refueling Squadron Boom Operator)
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Chad Alward , of the 100th Army Band, conducts the national anthem at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. He led his 37-person band on the national anthem before the Jack Links 500. (Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
NASCAR 18-wheeler drives lap around track for the playing of the U.S.A. national anthem by the 100th Army Band at Jack Links 500 at Talladega SuperSpeedway, Alabama on April 27th, 2025. (Pfc. Wesley Richardson / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
U.S. Army soldiers, of the 100th Army Band, pose with spectators on the track at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. The soldiers are waiting on to the track to perform the national anthem at the Jack Links 500. (Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
Race Cars, of the NASCAR Circuit drive by at Talladega Superspeedway, in Talladega, Alabama, on April 27, 2025. These cars are racing in the Jack Links 500. (Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
NASCAR driver Shane Van Gisbergen performs his driver walkout before the start of the Jack Links 500 at Talladega SuperSpeedway, Alabama on April 27th, 2025. (Pfc. Wesley Richardson / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
The 100th Army Band marches off the track after performing their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner for the Jack Links 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama on April 27th, 2025. (Pfc. Wesley Richardson / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
The 100th Army Band practices their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at Talladega SuperSpeedway, Alabama on April 27th, 2025. (Pfc. Wesley Richardson / 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
