James Spann: Occasional showers, a few storms for Alabama through Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have a few scattered showers in progress across Alabama this afternoon, but much of the state is dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered strong storms will form this evening and tonight across the state; a few of the heavier ones could produce gusty winds and small hail, but the overall severe weather risk is low. There’s no chance of a tornado.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We are forecasting periods of rain and a few thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday as a cold front slowly approaches and drifts southward. If you have an outdoor event planned on these days, it won’t rain all day, and the risk of severe storms is low. Just be ready for rain at times along with some thunder. The high Friday will be in the low 80s; Saturday will be much cooler, with a high between 70 and 75 degrees. Rain amounts through Saturday night will be 1-2 inches for most of the state. Heavier storms could produce gusty winds and small hail; there’s no risk of a tornado.

Dry air returns Sunday; the sky becomes mostly sunny. After a low in the 50s, Sunday’s high will be in the low to mid 70s for most communities. Temperatures will drop well down in the 40s over north Alabama by daybreak Monday.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the weather looks rain-free for Alabama through most of the next week. The high will be between 75 and 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday, followed by upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday through Friday. Global models suggest some risk of rain over the following weekend, May 10-11.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Record-low temperatures for the date were broken across parts of the Deep South. Mobile dropped to 46 degrees. Miami fell to 58; Miami Beach bottomed out at 61, and Vero Beach dropped to 47 degrees, all new records.

MAY 2003: A record-setting 516 tornadoes occurred. In particular, during May 4-10, an unprecedented number of tornadoes, 393, affected the central and the southern United States, resulting in 39 deaths across four states. Six were classified as violent (F4) on the Fujita Tornado Intensity Scale.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.