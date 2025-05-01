James Spann: Scattered showers, storms for Alabama today; wet at times Friday, Saturday

RADAR CHECK: At daybreak this morning we have a few spotty showers in progress over Alabama; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and tonight; the Storm Prediction Center has about the northern two-thirds of the state in a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, but with very limited dynamics and weak wind fields, the overall threat is low. A few of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds and some small hail; there is no risk of a tornado. Expect a high in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We are forecasting periods of rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two both Friday and Saturday as a cold front slowly approaches and drifts southward. If you have an outdoor event planned on these days, it won’t rain all day, and we expect no severe storms. Just be ready for rain at times, along with some thunder. The high Friday will be in the low 80s; Saturday will be much cooler, with a high between 70 and 75 degrees. Rain amounts through Saturday night will be 1-2 inches for most of the state.

Dry air returns Sunday; the sky becomes mostly sunny. After a low in the 50s, Sunday’s high will be in the low to mid 70s for most communities. Temperatures will drop well down in the 40s over north Alabama by daybreak Monday.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the weather looks rain-free for Alabama through most of the next week. The high will be between 75 and 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday, followed by upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday through Friday. Global models suggest some risk of rain over the following weekend, May 10-11.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Record-low temperatures for the date were broken across parts of the Deep South. Mobile dropped to 46 degrees. Miami fell to 58; Miami Beach bottomed out at 61, and Vero Beach dropped to 47 degrees, all new records.

MAY 2003: A record-setting 516 tornadoes occurred. In particular, during May 4-10, an unprecedented number of tornadoes, 393, affected the central and the southern United States, resulting in 39 deaths across four states. Six were classified as violent (F4) on the Fujita Tornado Intensity Scale.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.