Good Eating in Alabama: D’Road Café

Janett Malpartida uses her D’Road Café in Montgomery to share her Venezuelan culture and love for others through food. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

Janett Malpartida is proud of her Venezuelan heritage, and she shares that through her food at D’Road Café in Montgomery.

We told you about Malpartida and D’Road in 2022, but it was time to revisit the popular restaurant and how Malpartida continues to make it a special place.

The inviting atmosphere plays a role in that success, but the food is the key. Dishes that are unlike what you can find anywhere else, like the fan favorite Crazy Eggs, keep diners coming back. Learn more from Malpartida herself in this video.