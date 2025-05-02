Helmets to Hardhats connects veterans to civilian trade careers in Alabama, other states

Helmets to Hardhats helped Devin Carlisle transition from the Army to a job with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. (contributed)

When returning to civilian life, military personnel often find the adjustment difficult for a variety of reasons. While possessing skills and knowledge, many veterans’ resumes don’t easily translate to the civilian workforce – leading to underemployment. At the same time, they desire the camaraderie and purpose they once had in uniform.

Helmets to Hardhats, an organization created by the Center for Military Recruitment, Assessment and Veterans Employment, aims to solve the problem by helping military heroes transition into successful civilian careers in the building trades.

Devin Carlisle, a military veteran and now journeyman with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, is the program’s latest success story.

“A lot of guys that come out of the military, they don’t know what they’re going to do,” Carlisle said. “They don’t know what’s next for them – and Helmets to Hardhats helped me be able to provide for myself, my family, my friends – the people that I care about.”

Since 2003, Helmets to Hardhats has partnered with 15 international construction trade unions to assist military personnel and their transition to civilian life. The organization helps service members explore construction trades, getting them started with earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship training programs and connecting them to employers.

“For over 20 years, Helmets to Hardhats has passionately connected service men and women to the Union Building Trades Industry,” said Martin Helms, executive director of Helmets to Hardhats. “With over 50,000 successful transitions, we take pride in supporting active duty, reservists, the National Guard and veterans as they forge their path to middle-class careers in the construction building trades.”

Helmets to Hardhats also educates service members on how they can use their G.I. Bill benefits to supplement their incomes while taking part in a registered apprenticeship program.

Carlisle served in the military for five years as a supply specialist, ensuring supplies, gear and weapons were shipped off and received at destinations on time. While he was phasing out of service, Carlisle discovered Helmets to Hardhats. The program connected Carlisle with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers at its Bessemer campus, where he received his training.

“I had to go to class, I had to do schoolwork – just like a regular college student, and I was getting paid to do it,” Carlisle said. “They were sending me out on jobs; I would be with a journeyman who was teaching me how to do things and just showing me the ropes and how to do stuff. They showed me how to weld here, and I didn’t know anything about welding, so that was just something new for me.”

This past January, Carlisle graduated from his apprenticeship and is officially a journeyman with the Boilermakers. While it was a lot of hard work, Carlisle knows that it paid off in the end.

“I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to get through it, but now I’m a journeyman,” Carlisle said. “Helmets to Hardhats helped me get a career, and it can help a lot of people in the military who are leaving and transitioning out get a career.”

Helmets to Hardhats ensures veterans an easier transition, providing them with stable careers after serving our country. Companies like Alabama Power hire veterans for the plethora of skills that they bring with them from the field.

“Alabama is blessed with a well-trained and motivated veteran population,” said Jerry Grissom, Alabama Power vice president of Labor Relations and Workforce Development. “At Alabama Power, we’re working every day to recruit and hire veterans and connect business and industry with veterans for their own workforce needs. Our veterans have given so much, and we will continue to advocate for policies and programs that support the well-being of every veteran to find success in civilian life.”

To learn more about Carlisle’s story, check out the video in this article. To learn more about Helmets to Hardhats, visit the website here.