Sweet Grown Alabama hosts Alabama Seafood Cook-Off at Orange Beach May 5

Chef Emilio Urban, center, will bring local seafood knowledge straight from the source to the 10th annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off at Orange Beach on May 5. (Billy Pope)

Some of the South’s most delicious seafood dishes will be available for the tasting at The Wharf in Orange Beach May 5, where top chefs will vie for top honors during the 10th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.

This year’s event, hosted by Sweet Grown Alabama, celebrates the culinary heritage of the Yellowhammer State’s finest chefs and the quality of Alabama Gulf seafood.​

“We are so excited to host the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off and showcase not just our world-class seafood, but the incredible diversity of locally grown ingredients across our state,” said Ellie Watson, director of Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s agricultural branding program. “This event is a true celebration of Alabama’s farmers, fishermen and culinary talent, and we’re proud to bring it all together in one unforgettable day.”

Formerly hosted by the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission, the event is a popular staple on the state’s food and tourism calendar. This year, Sweet Grown Alabama ties its mission to support Alabama agriculture with the state’s booming seafood industry.

In the goal of showcasing the natural partnership between land and sea, each competing chef team will highlight Alabama Gulf seafood and a locally grown ingredient.

Four chef teams from across Alabama will compete. Representing Auburn is Chef Ben Rosen from The Depot, known for its refined Gulf seafood with global flair. Chef Austin Salinas of Hatch Huntsville brings his bold, seasonal approach from north Alabama’s thriving food scene. Chef Emilio Urban of Orange Beach will bring local seafood knowledge straight from the source, and Chef Megan Vanderford of Odette in Florence will add a soulful northern Alabama touch. Learn more about the chefs at SweetGrownAlabama.org.

On competition day, the chef teams will prepare their dishes before a live audience. A panel of expert judges will evaluate entries’ presentation, creativity, harmony of ingredients, craftsmanship and overall flavor. The winner will receive a $2,500 cash prize and a plaque and will represent Alabama at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.

Career-defining competition

The event has been a career-defining moment for many.

“Winning this competition was such a unique and fun experience,” said Chef Kyle Ogden, 2024 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off Champion and judge for 2025. “It’s more than just a cook-off – it’s a platform to tell our stories through food and represent the hardworking producers behind every ingredient.”

Sweet Grown Alabama invites food lovers, locals and visitors to join in experiencing the flavors, talent and community spirit that define Alabama’s food landscape. The competition, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a day of coastal hospitality in one of Alabama’s most scenic destinations.

“I encourage attendees to come early and enjoy all the wonderful restaurants and shops The Wharf has to offer before making their way to Marlin Circle for the action,” Watson said. “After you enjoy dinner, come down to watch the chefs prepare plates for the judges, and learn the stories behind local farms and fisheries from our wonderful emcee Jim Cox.”

For full event details and chef bios, visit www.SweetGrownAlabama.org.