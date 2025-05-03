Exceptional Anglers event set for Oak Mountain State Park May 7-9

Exceptional Anglers events at Oak Mountain State Park teach basic fishing skills to students with disabilities from Alabaster and Pelham city schools and the Shelby and Jefferson county school systems. (contributed)

The Exceptional Anglers event Gone Fishin’, Not Just Wishin’ will take place May 7-9 at Oak Mountain State Park. The event teaches basic fishing skills to students with disabilities from Alabaster and Pelham city schools and the Shelby and Jefferson county school systems.

“Community fishing events like this one serve many children and seniors throughout the state,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “This event is made possible thanks to the dedication of our volunteers and the support of the sponsors. We are very grateful for their help in enriching the lives of these students and helping ensure that all Alabamians can participate in outdoor recreation.”

During the event, students will be given the opportunity to fish, participate in art projects, learn about fish and wildlife, perform with local musicians, listen to storytellers and learn aspects of water safety, including the proper use of life jackets. The fishing and festivities will take place behind the park’s main office.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Kasie McKee at kasie.mckee@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-331-1266.

Gone Fishin’, Not Just Wishin’ sponsors include ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries and State Parks divisions, Alabama Power Foundation, Spire Energy, Alabaster City Schools, Bud’s Best Cookies, City of Pelham, City of Alabaster, Coca-Cola, Consolidated Pipe and Supply, Hadaway’s Good Little Farm, HPM, the Humber family, Jefferson County Adapted Physical Education, Jefferson County Board of Education and Transportation, Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham City Schools, Pelham police and fire departments, Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Schools and Tyson Foods.

ADCNR promotes stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Outdoor Alabama website.