Recipe: Simple Strawberry Galette
If you’re looking for a show-stopping dessert that’s as simple to make as it is delicious, this Simple Strawberry Galette is exactly what you need. Made with store-bought pie crust, fresh strawberries and a few pantry staples, this rustic dessert may look fancy, but trust me — it’s incredibly easy to put together.
Why you’ll love this Strawberry Galette
- Effortless elegance: No complicated techniques required.
- Quick prep time: Ready to bake in just minutes.
- Minimal ingredients: You likely already have everything on hand.
- Rustic and beautiful: No need for perfection — this freeform tart is all about charm.
- Perfect for any occasion: Serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you have a dessert everyone will rave about.
What is a galette?
A galette is a freeform French pastry that’s much easier to make than a traditional pie. Think of it as a laid-back cousin to the pie — no need for a pie dish, precise crimping or complicated lattice work. The crust is simply folded over the fruit filling, creating a perfectly imperfect, rustic look that is effortlessly stunning.
Pro tips for the perfect galette
- Use fresh, ripe strawberries for the best natural sweetness.
- Don’t overfill. Too much filling can cause the galette to leak.
- Let it cool slightly before serving to allow the juices to set.
- Experiment with flavors. Try adding a splash of balsamic vinegar or a sprinkle of cinnamon for a flavor boost.
FAQs
Can I make this galette ahead of time? Yes. You can bake the galette up to 24 hours in advance. Store it at room temperature and reheat for a few minutes before serving.
Can I use frozen strawberries? You can, but be sure to thaw and drain them well to prevent excess liquid from making the crust soggy.
What other fruits can I use? This recipe works wonderfully with peaches, blueberries, raspberries or a mix of your favorite fruits.
If you love easy, rustic desserts that taste as amazing as they look, this Simple Strawberry Galette will quickly become one of your go-to recipes. It’s effortless yet impressive, and the combination of flaky crust, juicy strawberries and a hint of vanilla is simply irresistible. Enjoy.
Simple Strawberry Galette
Click here for a printable recipe.
Serves: 10
Ingredients
- 2 pre-made 9-inch refrigerated pie crusts, spread out and pressed together
- 4 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg, beaten (for egg wash)
- 1 tablespoon coarse sugar (optional), for sprinkling on crust
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll out the two refrigerated pie crusts, pressing them together to create a single, larger crust.
- Place on the parchment-lined baking sheet.
- In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with granulated sugar, vanilla extract and flour until evenly coated.
- Spoon the strawberry mixture into the center of the dough, leaving a 2-inch border around the edges.
- Gently fold the edges of the dough over the fruit, overlapping slightly as you go.
- Brush the beaten egg over the crust for a golden, glossy finish.
- Sprinkle with coarse sugar if desired.
- Place in the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the strawberries are bubbly.
- Let the galette cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing.
- Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Recipe notes
Nutrition information: (1 serving) calories 257, carbohydrates 44 grams, protein 4 grams, fat 16 grams, saturated fat 5 grams, fiber 2.3 grams, sugar 19 grams, sodium 159 milligrams.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.