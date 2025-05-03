Recipe: Simple Strawberry Galette

If you’re looking for a show-stopping dessert that’s as simple to make as it is delicious, this Simple Strawberry Galette is exactly what you need. Made with store-bought pie crust, fresh strawberries and a few pantry staples, this rustic dessert may look fancy, but trust me — it’s incredibly easy to put together.

Why you’ll love this Strawberry Galette

Effortless elegance: No complicated techniques required.

Quick prep time: Ready to bake in just minutes.

Minimal ingredients: You likely already have everything on hand.

Rustic and beautiful: No need for perfection — this freeform tart is all about charm.

Perfect for any occasion: Serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you have a dessert everyone will rave about.

What is a galette?

A galette is a freeform French pastry that’s much easier to make than a traditional pie. Think of it as a laid-back cousin to the pie — no need for a pie dish, precise crimping or complicated lattice work. The crust is simply folded over the fruit filling, creating a perfectly imperfect, rustic look that is effortlessly stunning.

Pro tips for the perfect galette

Use fresh, ripe strawberries for the best natural sweetness.

Don’t overfill. Too much filling can cause the galette to leak.

Let it cool slightly before serving to allow the juices to set.

Experiment with flavors. Try adding a splash of balsamic vinegar or a sprinkle of cinnamon for a flavor boost.

FAQs

Can I make this galette ahead of time? Yes. You can bake the galette up to 24 hours in advance. Store it at room temperature and reheat for a few minutes before serving.

Can I use frozen strawberries? You can, but be sure to thaw and drain them well to prevent excess liquid from making the crust soggy.

What other fruits can I use? This recipe works wonderfully with peaches, blueberries, raspberries or a mix of your favorite fruits.

If you love easy, rustic desserts that taste as amazing as they look, this Simple Strawberry Galette will quickly become one of your go-to recipes. It’s effortless yet impressive, and the combination of flaky crust, juicy strawberries and a hint of vanilla is simply irresistible. Enjoy.

Simple Strawberry Galette

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

2 pre-made 9-inch refrigerated pie crusts, spread out and pressed together

4 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 large egg, beaten (for egg wash)

1 tablespoon coarse sugar (optional), for sprinkling on crust

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out the two refrigerated pie crusts, pressing them together to create a single, larger crust.

Place on the parchment-lined baking sheet.

In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with granulated sugar, vanilla extract and flour until evenly coated.

Spoon the strawberry mixture into the center of the dough, leaving a 2-inch border around the edges.

Gently fold the edges of the dough over the fruit, overlapping slightly as you go.

Brush the beaten egg over the crust for a golden, glossy finish.

Sprinkle with coarse sugar if desired.

Place in the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the strawberries are bubbly.

Let the galette cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing.

Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information: (1 serving) calories 257, carbohydrates 44 grams, protein 4 grams, fat 16 grams, saturated fat 5 grams, fiber 2.3 grams, sugar 19 grams, sodium 159 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.