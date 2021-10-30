Scott Martin: Gray, drizzly Saturday for Alabama

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy across Alabama on this last Saturday of October, with light rain or drizzle possible over the northern portions, especially north of a line from Fayette to Columbiana to Alexander City. It will remain rather cool, with highs reaching only the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunday will be much brighter and warmer. Skies will become mainly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. It will be cool for trick-or-treat time on Sunday evening, with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s by 7 p.m.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll hang on to the cooler-than-normal temperatures Monday, but skies will be bright and sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60s to the mid-70s. Same story for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s to the mid-70s.

A cold front will work in our direction Wednesday that will bring some clouds and maybe a few showers to extreme northern Alabama during the late-night and overnight hours. We’ll stay dry throughout the daylight hours, with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Shower chances can be expected through much of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the lower 70s.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Friday. A stray shower is possible for southern Alabama, but nearly everyone will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

TROPICS: A strong low south of Newfoundland is moving southeast into warmer waters in the Atlantic. Some subtropical development is possible over the weekend, and a subtropical storm may form by the start of the work week. It is forecast to turn back northward by midweek. It is no threat to the U.S. mainland and the rest of the Atlantic tropical basin is quiet.

