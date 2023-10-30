James Spann: Freeze warning for Alabama Wednesday morning

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TEMPS KEEP DROPPING: Temperatures continue to fall across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon in the wake of a sharp cold front, which is bringing the coldest air so far this season to the Deep South. Areas northwest of Birmingham are in the 40s at 3 p.m., but south of the front temperatures are mostly in the 70s and low 80s. The sky is generally cloudy, and a few sprinkles continue in the cold air over north Alabama.

All of Alabama will be in the cold air Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 50s over the northern and central counties of the state and low 60s to the south. A freeze warning has been issued for the northern half of Alabama for Wednesday morning; we expect lows between 25 and 34 degrees with a clear sky and diminishing wind. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s as far south as I-10. Thursday morning should be just as cold.

A warming trend begins Thursday afternoon, and by Friday highs will range from the 60s over north Alabama to the low to mid 70s over the southern counties.

Other than the chance of patchy, light rain today over the northern counties, the week will be dry. Lingering clouds will move out Tuesday morning, followed by sunny days and fair nights.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights. Highs will be mostly in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Global models are now suggesting a disturbance will have potential to bring some rain into Alabama Monday night and Tuesday night of next week, but amounts will likely be light (one-half inch or less). Another surge of cool, dry air arrives over the latter half of the week. RED FLAG WARNING: A red flag warning has been issued for much of Alabama Tuesday. The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is forbidden.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure with associated disorganized showers is about 100 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. This system is moving into an area of strong upper-level winds and dry air, and the chances of it becoming a short-lived tropical storm are decreasing. The low is expected to move slowly northwestward today and then turn northward and northeastward Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance of development has dropped to 10%.

A trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move westward during the next several days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development. A tropical depression could form late this week when the system reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of development over the next seven days; it is headed for Central America. No tropical systems are expected near the U.S. or the Gulf of Mexico for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: The Perfect Storm, also known as the No-Name Storm, reached maximum strength with a low pressure of 972 millibars and sustained winds of 69 mph. Damage from the storm totaled more than $200 million and 13 people were killed, including six in the sinking of the Andrea Gail, which inspired the book and movie “The Perfect Storm.”

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.