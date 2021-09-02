Can’t Miss Alabama offers destination ideas for Labor Day weekend

Explore exciting ways to enjoy the three-day weekend.

OWA Labor Day Car Show

Head to OWA on Saturday, Sept. 4 for the fourth annual OWA Labor Day Car Show followed by a concert, kids’ activities and fireworks. The celebration and live music continues Sunday at the OWA Island Amphitheater, as well as kids’ activities throughout downtown Foley. OWA is partnering with the Foley First Baptist Church missions program to donate registration proceeds from the car show. While the event is free to enjoy as a spectator, guests are welcome to register their vehicles through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dozens of trophies will be awarded for a variety of categories to include Pastor’s Choice, Best of Show, Best Mopar, Antique, Rat Rod and every decade from 1929 to now. Live music will entertain guests from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the OWA Island Stage Saturday, with free performances from Miles Flatt Band and The Chee-Weez. Fireworks will be visible throughout the property to close out the night Saturday at 8:45 p.m. Sunday concerts will include music from Jenna McClelland and Southern Approach starting at 6 p.m. Free kids’ activities, including a scavenger hunt, will be available while supplies last between noon and 6 p.m. More information, plus a schedule of events, can be found at visitowa.com.

Labor Day at the Zoo: First Responder and Health Care Worker Discount Days

In celebration of the Labor Day holiday, the Birmingham Zoo will be open Monday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo will offer discounted admission tickets to first responders and health care workers with a valid ID or badge and up to four guests at $10 each Sept 4-6. Discounted admission tickets will be sold onsite at the zoo’s front entrance ticket booths. Tickets cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or coupon. First responders are employees of an emergency service responsible for going immediately to the scene of an accident or emergency to provide assistance, such as paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement officers. Health care workers include paramedics, doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, hospital and medical staff, researchers and administration.

Labor Day at The Wharf

Light Up Labor Day at The Wharf in Orange Beach Monday, Sept. 6 for a celebration full of color. The evening includes games, giveaways and DJ Silky turning up the tunes at 6 p.m. Fireworks blast off at 8:45 p.m. and the Spectra Laser Light Experience is at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Free admission and parking.

Labor Day concerts

Holiday concerts include:

The Revivalists will perform Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater with the Marcus King Band as special guest and Birmingham’s Rick Carter and John Kulinich opening the show. Purchase tickets here.

The Black Crowes will perform Sunday, Sept. 5 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Purchase tickets here.

For upcoming shows, visit redmountainentertainment.com.

‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’

“All Things Bright and Beautiful” brings together works primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art permanent collection that look at themes of power and agency. This exhibition takes its name from a painting by Amy Sherald, whose portraits depict Black portrait-sitters with pride, dignity and joy, representation historically afforded only to white people. Some artists in the exhibition look toward power in creative endeavors, like music. Others contemplate the hidden potential of everyday objects by transforming them into works of art. Several artists engage the representation of space and architecture – including museum spaces – to discover the dynamics of power. Considered together, these works illustrate the importance of being seen, choosing how to be depicted and telling one’s own history. The exhibit will be available through January 2022 at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

‘Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote’

The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) in Montgomery is celebrating the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. ADAH will feature an exhibit of artifacts telling the story of those who fought for women’s suffrage, and divisions and racism that tainted the mission. The exhibit will include the struggle for the right to vote for African Americans by showcasing the shoes of Betty Anderson, who at age 15 walked in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights march. Gov. Kay Ivey’s red coat, from her inauguration, is featured next to the coat of Lurleen Wallace, who in 1967 became the first female governor of Alabama. “Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote” is free and open to the public through May 2022. For more information, visit archives.alabama.gov or call 334-353-3312. To learn more about the commemoration of the centennial of women’s suffrage in Alabama, visit alabamawomen100.org. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all visitors to the ADAH are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain an appropriate social distance from those not in their household.

The Prattauga Art Guild explores family ‘Pastimes’

The Prattauga Art Guild will host “Pastimes,” an exhibit exploring generations of family traditions, pastimes and artwork. The exhibit will feature delicate family heirlooms and artifacts, dating from the 1920s through the present. Artists featured in the collection will include an Ellis Island immigrant, a World War II Women’s Army Corps photographer with an intriguing alias, members of a rural Alabama farming family and other relative artists. Curator of this exhibit is Brittany Glenn, a programs specialist in the Cultural Arts and Special Events office of the city of Prattville. “Pastimes” will be on view at the Prattville Creative Arts Center and Gallery Sept. 3-23. The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment to view the free exhibit, call 334-595-0850. For more information, contact the city of Prattville Cultural Arts Office at 334-595-0850.