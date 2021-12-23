Can’t Miss Alabama offers amazing holiday cheer for all

The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. This is the first time the Tigers have battled the Cougars since 1973. Find ticket information here. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Protective Stadium.

‘Beyond Van Gogh’

In an imaginative and immersive presentation crafted by world-renowned audiovisual designers, “Beyond Van Gogh” uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of Vincent Van Gogh. Using his dreams, his thoughts and his words to drive the experience as a narrative, it moves along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light, color and shapes that swirl, dance and refocus into flowers, cafés and landscapes. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear, and flow across multiple surfaces. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, there will be a new appreciation of the tortured artist’s stunning work. Through Jan. 2, 2022. Go to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex website for available dates and exhibit details.

‘Cinderella’

“Cinderella” is underway through Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of “South Pacific“ and “The Sound of Music“ will delight audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. Music is by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, original book by Oscar Hammerstein II and directed by Shelley Butler. The show is recommended for ages 7 and older. For tickets, visit the website.

This classic favorite is underway through Jan. 2 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. (ASF)

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Take part in this holiday tradition and see the more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes throughout the 65-acre garden estate in Theodore through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Magic Christmas in Lights is a walking tour of the gardens and takes about an hour to complete. Hot cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase on Live Oak Plaza; hot evening meals will be available in the Magnolia Café nightly from 4 to 8 p.m.; beer and wine will be available for purchase in the Magnolia Café nightly and on Live Oak Plaza on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the door upon arrival. For prices, click here.

Vulcan’s Magical Nights

The final night to enjoy Santa, holiday lights, food trucks, hot chocolate and music at Vulcan’s Magical Nights is Thursday, Dec. 23. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, call 205-933-1409. The Vulcan Park and Museum is at 1701 Valley View Drive in Birmingham.

‘Galaxy of Lights’ in Huntsville

See the “Galaxy of Lights” in the Huntsville Botanical Gardens through Saturday, Jan. 1. With walking and driving experiences, “Galaxy of Lights” offers guests of all ages the chance to share in this tradition and make memories together. Walking nights include a dazzling blend of familiar features and new surprises with a special path through the gardens. The experience is more immersive than ever while maintaining the holiday magic. “Galaxy of Lights” will close on Christmas. Proceeds support the gardens. Tickets for driving nights can be bought in advance for any date or upon arrival. Click here to get answers to frequently asked questions. For additional information, please email info@hsvbg.org. Huntsville Botanical Gardens is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Ice skating at The Wharf

Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice through Monday, Jan. 17 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skaters are required to complete a waiver. A parent or legal guardian’s e-signature is required for those younger than 19. The skating rink will be open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed Christmas Day. General admission is $15.The rink is under the large white tent near the Main Street entrance.

Legends in Concert

The all-new “Classic Christmas” is running through Sunday, Jan. 2 at OWA in Foley. The performance pays tribute to music royalty Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. The opening number is the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells.” For the big finale, the Legends band will bring musical memories to life with a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo (Carol of the Bells).” The entire cast will join in to perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Elisa Furr, currently featured on the E! television show “Clash Of The Cover Bands,” will present the powerhouse vocals of Celine Dion, while Broadway performer Nathaniel Cullors pays homage to the young Michael Jackson, singing favorite Jackson 5 hits. Performing as Karen Carpenter is Sally Olson, making her debut at OWA. Elvis is back in the building, as Leo Days will have a “Blue Christmas” without you this holiday season. Learn more at visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com.