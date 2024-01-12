Soldier at Alabama’s Fort Novosel honored with award named for Medal of Honor recipient

The 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment at Alabama’s Fort Novosel recently honored one of its own with a newly created unit award.

Staff Sgt. Janai Thomas, training management noncommissioned officer at 1-13th Aviation, received the new Specialist 5 Fujii Award for embodying the traits of selfless service and dedication to fellow soldiers exemplified on the battlefield by Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii, a Medal of Honor recipient and his distinguished service as a crew chief aboard a helicopter ambulance during rescue operations in Laos and the Republic of Vietnam in February 1971.

“I’m trying not to get choked up about this,” 1-13th Aviation Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McAvoy said during the award presentation.

“Staff Sgt. Thomas’ demonstration of trustworthiness and dependability emulate the characteristics that SPC 5 Fujii displayed during the Vietnam War in 1971. Her performance is above that of her peers and sets the bar for others to strive for both in and out of uniform,” McAvoy said.

While Fujii served with the 237th Medical Detachment, 61st Medical Battalion, 67th Medical Group, evacuating seriously wounded Vietnamese military personnel during intense fighting, his aircraft was badly damaged and crashed.

Fujii was injured, but waved off a helicopter that rescued his fellow aircrew members rather than endanger the lives aboard the helicopter, and he remained under fire. The lone American on the ground, he treated South Vietnamese troops for injuries throughout the night and the following day. Then for 17 hours, he repeatedly exposed himself to hostile fire, leaving the security of his entrenchment to better observe enemy troop positions and direct airstrikes against them using a radio he had secured.

He continued to protect and defend the friendly encampment until an American helicopter could attempt to airlift him from the area. That helicopter was shot down, and it was two more days before a helicopter could fly him to Phau Bai for medical assistance.

Drawing from his extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty, the battalion decided on the type of soldier traits they wanted to recognize with the new quarterly award.

Lt. Col. Jeramy Norland, 1-13th Aviation commander, said their battalion is the “enlisted lead” on Fort Novosel, considering their number of junior enlisted soldiers.

“(The award) is our way of recognizing the enlisted portion and increasing pride in that,” he said. “We have all these criteria – this the culture we want to grow.”

Thomas received an Army Commendation Medal and SPC 5 Fujii Award.

“They get an obelisk, a free parking pass – anywhere on our footprint, they can be like, ‘the sergeant major’s spot is now my spot.’ It trumps everybody in the battalion,” Norland said.

The award is based on a packet that includes a letter of recommendation, standard board packet material (ACFT score, weapons qualification, etc.) and a grading sheet created using the NCO leadership attributes and competencies, providing a holistic look at the soldier. Competencies and attributes include their MOS competency, volunteerism, servant leader, character, presence, intellect, leads, develops and achieves.

“Staff Sgt. Thomas’ competence and commitment are continually displayed throughout her time as the assistant S3 NCOIC,” McAvoy said during the award presentation. “She is a true professional and servant leader in the 1-13th Aviation Regiment and the 1st Aviation Brigade.”

Thomas said she wasn’t expecting the award.

“I just want to say thank you. It’s an honor to receive this award. I just want to give a shoutout to my S-3 shop, because you guys have molded me, and have been a huge help in the process. Thank you to my NCOIC and my mentor Sgt. 1st Class (Ashley) Hogge, and thank you to the command team for even thinking I’m deserving of this award,” Thomas said.

Also present at the ceremony were Mayor David B. Hayes of Geneva and other key civic leaders who represented the unit’s partner city, who had just taken part in an all-day Meet Your Army event focused largely on the mission of 1-13th Aviation.