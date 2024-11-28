Can’t Miss Alabama has amazing Thanksgiving holiday ideas

Enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with these amazing ideas to entertain your family and friends. (Getty Images)

Iron Bowl

It’s time, again, for one of the most storied college rivalry games of the year. The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Auburn Tigers Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2:30 p.m. at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This year, the classic clash will broadcast on ABC and ESPN. In the 2023 matchup, the Crimson Tide won 27-24. Follow Alabama football on Facebook, X and Instagram. Follow Auburn football on Facebook, X and Instagram.

The Iron Bowl features one of the most exciting rivalries in the country. (Kent Gidley / Alabama Athletics) The Iron Bowl features one of the most exciting rivalries in the country. (Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics)

The Iron Bowl features one of the most exciting rivalries in the country. (University of Alabama Athletics) The Iron Bowl features one of the most exciting rivalries in the country. (Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics)

‘Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play’

Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the clubhouse Friday, Nov. 29, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” has invited all his favorites: Minnie, Goofy, Team Spidey, Ginny, the Puppy Dog Pals and his new friend, Ariel. They are meeting at the clubhouse for dancing, games and snacks. The fun is interrupted by some extremely unusual weather, green wind, rain and snow. Only Spidey and his amazing friends, Ghost Spider and Spin, can figure out who is behind the strange green mystery and save the playdate.

Thanksgiving Pow Wow

Experience the rich culture of the Poarch Creek Indians at the 52nd annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow on Nov. 28-29 in Atmore. The event is full of family-friendly activities, including dance competitions and the Thanksgiving Day 5k Turkey Trot at 7 a.m. Another highlight is the annual crowning of the Poarch Creek Indian princesses. In addition to the entertainment, Pow Wow visitors can enjoy crafts and goods by local artisans and vendors, as well as festival favorite foods like barbecue, oak wood fire-roasted corn, buffalo burgers, ham and fried chicken. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner dishes with turkey and dressing will be served. Check out the schedule of events.

All ages will enjoy the annual Poarch Creek Indians Pow Wow Thanksgiving celebration Nov. 28-29 in Atmore. (contributed) All ages will enjoy the annual Poarch Creek Indians Pow Wow Thanksgiving celebration Nov. 28-29 in Atmore. (contributed) All ages will enjoy the annual Poarch Creek Indians Pow Wow Thanksgiving celebration Nov. 28-29 in Atmore. (contributed)

Birmingham Squadron

The Birmingham Squadron will face the Memphis Hustle Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Click here for the complete schedule. To learn more about group experiences, season memberships and premium seating, visit the website. Make a purchase here.

City of Orange Beach festivities

Holiday entertainment includes:

Ice skating: Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice through Monday, Jan. 20, at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skaters must complete a waiver before participating. Follow this link for the holiday schedule and ticket information. The rink is under the large white tent near the Main Street entrance.

Christmas Tree Lighting: Help usher in the holiday season with bulbs, garland and glee. The annual tree lighting, hosted by the city of Orange Beach, will offer festive musical performances, an appearance by Santa, cups of toasty hot chocolate and a holiday Spectra Laser and Light Experience show on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Ice skating is taking place at Orange Beach through Jan. 20. (contributed) Holiday cheer is in the air at the Orange Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 3. (contributed)

Galaxy of Lights

With both walking and driving experiences, Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden offers guests of all ages the chance to experience the magic, share in the tradition and make memories together. The festivities take place through Tuesday, Dec. 31. For more information about walking nights, driving nights and dog-walking nights, visit the website . The garden is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Magic Christmas in Lights

Discover the magic at the 29th annual Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home on the Gulf Coast. Wander through a dazzling 65-acre garden estate with thousands of lights. The Bellingrath Home adds to the ambience with holiday finery and poinsettias. Immerse yourself in the season’s sounds with live musical performances, holiday treats and warm beverages. Craft lasting memories with family and friends Nov. 29-Jan. 5. The event is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Get in the spirit of the season at Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Magic Christmas in Lights through Jan. 5. (contributed) Get in the spirit of the season at Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Magic Christmas in Lights through Jan. 5. (contributed)

Get in the spirit of the season at Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Magic Christmas in Lights through Jan. 5. (contributed) Get in the spirit of the season at Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Magic Christmas in Lights through Jan. 5. (contributed) Get in the spirit of the season at Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Magic Christmas in Lights through Jan. 5. (contributed)

Wonderland Under Warrior

Rickwood Caverns State Park is again transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season through Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitors navigate a self-guided tour through a series of holiday-themed rooms, such as dancing lights, glacier ice caverns, winter wonderland and elf villages. Santa will be available for photos from Friday, Nov. 29, to Monday, Dec. 23. The attraction will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Online reservations are recommended or contact the park at 205-647-9692. The park is off Interstate 65 in Warrior, about 30 miles north of downtown Birmingham and about 75 miles south of Huntsville.

Regions Center holiday building lighting

Regions Bank will flip the switch to illuminate the 30-story Regions headquarters building with two massive Christmas trees, a wreath and a Christmas stocking on Friday, Nov. 29, a tradition that dates back more than 40 years. The display will continue nightly until New Year’s Day. For the first time this year, Regions is hosting a building-lighting ceremony hosted by Deno Posey, a Regions executive vice president who also is a well-known local comedian. The gathering will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the actual building lighting at 5:15 p.m. at the Regions Center Plaza at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue North and 20th Street North. Food trucks will be available.

Alabama Colloquium honors Rick Bragg, Roy Wood Jr.

At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, the Alabama Humanities Alliance’s Alabama Colloquium will recognize writer Rick Bragg and humorist Roy Wood Jr. as 2024 Alabama Humanities Fellows, the highest humanities honor in the state. The two will be honored during a ticketed event at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. The evening will feature an in-depth conversation between Bragg and Wood, as well as other awards. Other guests will include CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, who will serve as moderator; educator Devon Frazier, founder of the I See Me literacy nonprofit; and award-winning author Cassandra King, a previously named Alabama Humanities Fellow. For more information, click here. Tickets are available here, by phone at 205-975-2787 or in person via the UAB Box Office.