Images: Take a night flight with the Alabama Air National Guard

Aircrew from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, 106th Air Refueling Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron performed a night flight to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina on Jan. 21. (Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis / U.S. Air National Guard)

The 117th Air Refueling Wing from the Alabama Air National Guard recently participated in a night flight operation to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina.

The exercise included work that let crews remain current on in-flight training such as touch-and-go’s, boom breakaways, instrument flight rules and other inclement weather procedures.