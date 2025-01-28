Images: Take a night flight with the Alabama Air National Guard

The 117th Air Refueling Wing from the Alabama Air National Guard recently participated in a night flight operation to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina.
The exercise included work that let crews remain current on in-flight training such as touch-and-go’s, boom breakaways, instrument flight rules and other inclement weather procedures.
Aircrew from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, 106th Air Refueling Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron performed a night flight to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina on Jan. 21. (Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis / U.S. Air National Guard)
Aircrew from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, 106th Air Refueling Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron performed a night flight to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina on Jan. 21. (Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis / U.S. Air National Guard)
Aircrew from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, 106th Air Refueling Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron performed a night flight to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina on Jan. 21. (Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis / U.S. Air National Guard)
Aircrew from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, 106th Air Refueling Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron performed a night flight to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina on Jan. 21. (Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis / U.S. Air National Guard)
Aircrew from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, 106th Air Refueling Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron performed a night flight to refuel a C-5 Galaxy over North Carolina on Jan. 21. (Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis / U.S. Air National Guard)