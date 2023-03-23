Can’t Miss Alabama: Spring into action at the Taste of Soul Family Festival

Huntsville’s Taste of Soul Family Festival

Kick off spring with food trucks, vendors, live music and DJ entertainment. The Taste of Soul Family Festival will be at the Orion Amphitheater Saturday, March 25 from noon to 8 p.m. celebrating the heart and soul of Huntsville through music, food and fun. Local eateries, food trucks and food entrepreneurs will be the focus of the event. In honor and celebration of Women’s History Month, proceeds from the festival will support the 1st Lady Empowerment Foundation. The organization, which is dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of young women in the Tennessee Valley, recently founded and opened a group home, We Care Alabama, that supports those with intellectual disabilities. Tickets are $25.

Oak Mountain State Fair

The Oak Mountain State Fair returns to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham for 13 nights of fun March 24-26, March 29-April 2 and April 5-9. Carnival rides include Big Kahuna, Flying Circus, High Roller and Matterhorn, or take the kids for a visit in kiddie land for rides like the Baja Buggy, Dino Train and Oscar’s Goldfish. There will be plenty of games to choose from that require skill and patience. Some games will let children win every time. The food court has a wide variety of selections, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, fried Twinkies, Polish sausage, chicken wings and corn dogs. Learn more at oakmountainstatefair.com.

Renew Our Rivers

Take part in the Renew Our Rivers (ROR) cleanups at Mulga Loop (Jefferson County) March 25 and Logan Martin (Coosa River) March 25-April 1. For information about the Jefferson County cleanup, email hana.berres@jccal.org or call 205-325-8741. For information about the Coosa River cleanup, contact Bud Kitchin at 256-239-0242. Cleanup supplies will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Janet Jackson tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour with special guest Ludacris. The five-time Grammy-award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform Saturday, April 22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of her most critically acclaimed albums: 25 years of “The Velvet Rope” and 30 years of “Janet.” The concert will feature chart-topping hits, plus new music. Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is known for hits, including “Stand Up,” “Get Back” and “Southern Hospitality.”

Women’s History Month events

‘Salute to Women’

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Negro Southern League Museum presents “Salute to Women.” The exhibit will spotlight the history, contributions and struggles of women players in the Negro League. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The venue is at 120 16th St. in Birmingham. For more information, call 205-581-3040.

Upcoming Women’s History Month events include:

Paint Prattville

The city of Prattville will be bursting with color and creativity March 24-25, as visual artists from throughout the River Region come to Paint Prattville. The annual plein air painting event is hosted by the Prattauga Art Guild as a part of the monthlong celebration of the arts. The Prattville Creative Arts Center and Gallery will open its doors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a home base for artists as they go out to paint scenes in and around Prattville. Prattville offers myriad subject matter for artists, from historic architecture to the Autauga Creek dam and spillway and the well-known Musgrove Fountain. The bamboo garden, Pratt Park and many artesian wells, for which Prattville became known as the “Fountain City,” will be subjects for paintings as artists descend upon the community. Participation as an artist in this event is free, but registration is required. Call 334-595-0852 to register.

OWA events

OWA Parks & Resort in Foley brings a variety of entertainment and happenings year-round for all ages. Upcoming events include:

March 23-26: Paint Party Studios. Make & Take Art for kids and adults is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants paint canvases and make wood cutouts, acrylic pour-on coasters and jewelry. Walk-ins are welcome for beginner-friendly art projects.

March 24-25: Departure – The Journey Tribute Band. Join OWA Theater and Departure for an ’80s tribute to the rock supergroup Journey. Shows are at 7 p.m.

March 24: Comedy Hypnosis Show. Enjoy 60 minutes of hilarious antics and unbelievable hypnotism with legendary hypnotist Terry Stokes at Stoked Comedy Hypnosis. The 7 p.m. show is geared for all ages.

March 25 and 28: Brandon Styles Variety Show. Enjoy a family-friendly comedy and magic show with impressions of stars ranging from Frank Sinatra to Justin Bieber. Styles will perform nearly 60 celebrity singing and speaking impressions. The fast-paced show offers comedy, magic, dancing, ventriloquism and audience participation.

For the complete OWA event schedule, visit the website.