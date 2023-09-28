Tax change to benefit Alabama small businesses

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the implementation of a major tax reform initiative designed to lessen burdens on many Alabama small businesses.

Effective Oct. 1, more than 3,000 Alabama small businesses will no longer be required to pay monthly estimated sales taxes to the state Department of Revenue.

“Alabama’s economy is anchored in the stability and prosperity of many thousands of hard-working small businesses,” Ivey said. “In my 2023 State of the State Address, I called on the Legislature to help lower the financial load shouldered by most small businesses, making it easier for them to thrive in a challenging national economy.”

The Legislature responded by passing legislation, which Ivey signed into law June 9. The new law removes the monthly estimated sales tax requirement for businesses with less than $20,000 in average monthly sales tax liability.

“By freeing small businesses with less than $500,000 in monthly sales from having to pay estimated monthly sales taxes and allowing them to pay the taxes after the point of sale, they will experience greater cash flow and accordingly more flexibility to operate,” Ivey said.

As of Oct. 1, affected small businesses will be required to pay sales taxes based on the previous month’s sales tax receipts, payable in monthly installments on or before the 20th of the month.

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, businesses’ monthly sales tax returns for calendar year 2022 will be reviewed to identify those that are affected by the new law. Those that are affected by the change in threshold will be notified by letter.

Businesses may contact the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Sales Tax Administration Section for more information.

A version of this story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.