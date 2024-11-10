Meet Dr. Mary Van Brunt, the first female president of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama

Mary Van Brunt, Ph.D., moved to Alabama from Pennsylvania to take on the role of president of Spring Hill College in January 2023. She made history as the first woman to hold the position.

The transition to life in the South brought a few surprises — like the abundance of fried food or Mobile’s status as the rainiest city in the U.S. by volume. But she quickly fell in love with Alabama’s Gulf Coast, especially its beautiful beaches.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in Catholic higher education, Van Brunt has held roles such as provost, vice president for academic affairs and founding academic dean. At Spring Hill, she is passionate about fostering a mission-driven community and committed to helping students grow academically, spiritually and personally.

Despite the challenges facing higher education, she’s excited for the opportunities ahead and has a lot of pride in her new home.

This is Alabama: What’s your favorite part of living in Alabama?

Mary Van Brunt: It’s living on the Gulf Coast. I love the water and the warm weather, so I was very happy to leave my snow shovel behind in Pennsylvania. I love the fact that I can swim from March to October because I swim every day. When people complain about how hot it is, I never complain because I think I only wore my winter coat once this year. I wasn’t even turned off by August.

TIA: What is the one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Van Brunt: This was a surprise for me, but people should know that Mardi Gras started in Mobile. It was first celebrated in 1703, and I think the first parade was in 1711. There are three weeks of celebrations here — parades and balls — and really what I love about it is its community fellowship.

I mean, everybody is engaged. It’s focused on families and friends and the community, and it is just an amazing experience. I think that’s something most of the country doesn’t realize about Alabama.

TIA: Who would be on your Alabama Mount Rushmore?

Van Brunt: From my perspective, I’m really focusing on Spring Hill. First, I would put Fannie Motley. She was our first African American to graduate from Spring Hill College in 1956. We were the first college in the Deep South to admit African Americans in 1954. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote about us in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” I’m very proud of Spring Hill’s legacy.

Then, Hank Aaron. Again, he has ties to Spring Hill. He played on our baseball field, which is the longest-running continuously used baseball field in the country.

Jimmy Buffett. Not just because he is a musical icon, but he was raised in Mobile and he was an altar boy at Saint Ignatius Parish, but actually celebrated Mass at Saint Joseph’s Chapel on Spring Hill College campus. And his first wife was a Spring Hill College alum, so he spent time on campus in the library. We feel a connection to Jimmy Buffett.

And the next one I would say is Sen. Richard Shelby because he was really instrumental for Spring Hill College in securing U.S. federal funding to be able to build our new Health and Science Innovation Center, which houses our nursing and our pre-med and our health sciences and natural sciences. That’s under construction now and should be ready in fall 2026. This was transformational for the college. He really was able to generate a lot of funding for us to grow.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Van Brunt: I would say friendly, welcoming and really the kindest people who I think exemplify Southern hospitality. They really take pride in their community. My husband and I love it here in Mobile and love the people.

TIA: What’s the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Van Brunt: Again, I’m biased, but I would have to say it’s the Avenue of the Oaks on the Spring Hill campus. We have our commencement there every year. And when I’m sitting on that stage, looking out, all our graduates are all sitting on the avenue. You have these beautiful oak trees and then you see them when commencement’s done in their regalia and they’re just going forth to make a difference in the world, and they’re walking down the avenue and it’s just breathtaking. I mean, there are times I miss my place where I’m supposed to say something during commencement because I just get caught up in looking at how beautiful it is.

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.