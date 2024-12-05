Can’t Miss Alabama: It’s a ‘Holiday Spectacular’ at Red Mountain Theatre

Holiday Spectacular

Usher in the holiday season with music, merriment and togetherness. The entire family will enjoy the Holiday Spectacular, with showstopping dance numbers and solo moments alike. The cast has more than 75 performers. Bring the jingle and the joy Dec. 5-22 to the Red Mountain Theatre.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is a progressive rock band founded in 1996 by producer and composer Paul O’Neill. Known for its elaborate Christmas-themed rock operas, TSO blends classical and rock elements to create a powerful sound. TSO is renowned for its spectacular live shows, which include extensive light displays, pyrotechnics and intricate stage designs. Throughout the years, TSO has released multiple platinum-selling albums and has become a holiday tradition for many fans worldwide, combining musical virtuosity with theatrical storytelling. The performance is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention (BJCC) Legacy Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

‘It’s a Holiday Feeling!’

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO). Birmingham’s Sadie Goodman will be the orchestra’s guest soloist. Also taking the stage are pianist Rich Ridenour and electric violinist Bethany Borg. The orchestra will perform classics like “Carol of the Bells,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Santa Claus might even make an appearance. Have some hot chocolate and cider before the concert and an evening of classical music and Christmas Spirit on Friday, Dec. 6, at the BJCC Concert Hall. To learn more about the conductor, featured guest artists and vocalists, visit alabamasymphony.org.

Holiday entertainment

A variety of Christmas classics are playing at the Alabama Theatre through the holidays:

Low-ticket alert: Many shows are sold out. Check the schedule for updates at alabamatheatre.com.

Holiday Candlelight Tour

During the holiday season, self-guided tours are being offered at the Governor’s Mansion Monday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets at the Governor’s Mansion Gift Shop (30 Finley Ave.) and the Sweet Home Alabama gift shop (401 Adams Ave). For more information, email tours@mansion.alabama.gov or call 334-425-2818.

Alabama Governor’s Mansion will have its annual Holiday Candlelight Tour Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 in Montgomery. (contributed) Alabama Governor’s Mansion will have its annual Holiday Candlelight Tour Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 in Montgomery. (contributed)

Keith & Kristyn Getty – An Irish Christmas

Join Grammy-nominated artists Keith & Kristyn Getty for an unforgettable Irish Christmas celebration with a spirited Nashville flair. Accompanied by special guests and the Getty’s band of virtuoso vocalists and musicians, experience an evening filled with Christmas carols, just-released songs and modern hymns in a vibrant celebration of the season. The performance is Saturday, Dec. 7, at the BJCC Concert Hall.

Inaugural A.G. Gaston Motel holiday open house

The city of Birmingham and the National Park Service will host its inaugural holiday open house at the A.G. Gaston Motel Saturday, Dec. 7. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the lobby and courtyard will be filled with storytellers, performers, vendors, entrepreneurs, artists, food trucks, free food tastings and educational tours. Admission is free. The motel is at 1510 Fifth Ave. North.

Celtic Angels Christmas

Celtic Angels is a celebrated ensemble known for bringing the magic of traditional Irish music and dance to audiences around the world. The talented group of vocalists, musicians and dancers weaves together haunting melodies, lively jigs and rich harmonies, offering a vibrant journey through Ireland’s cultural heritage. Each performance blends contemporary and classic Irish elements, capturing the heart and soul of Celtic traditions. Celebrate the timeless spirit and beauty of Ireland Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at the BJCC Theatre.