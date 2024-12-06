Alabama Food Truck Favorites: Frank n Lola’s

A Port City food truck favorite started out as a hot dog vendor by a husband-and-wife team who aren’t named Frank and Lola and whose food truck is best known for smash burgers.

Confused yet? You won’t be once you give Frank n Lola’s a try. The name comes from dogs, not the culinary kind but actual pets. However, owners Kyle and Christina Urrutia will answer to Frank and Lola because they’re frankly tired of explaining the distinction.

You can find Frank n Lola’s serving up smash burgers ranging from basic to specialty versions such as a recent one featuring fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese and candied bacon. The truck pops up from Dauphin Island to Theodore to Bayou La Batre and all points in between. Frank n Lola’s also travels to other parts of Alabama and even other states for festivals and events.

Follow them on Facebook to see where they will be next.