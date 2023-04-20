University of Alabama Industry Engagement Day encourages partnerships, collaboration

The University of Alabama (UA) Office for Research & Economic Development (ORED) and the Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority (TCEDA) recently presented Industry Engagement Day at Bryant Conference Center. The daylong event included business owners and executives, industry leaders, elected officials, and other governmental representatives.

“This event provided a unique opportunity for industry, community and economic development leaders from across Alabama to engage with our talented faculty and staff, research professionals and students on the UA campus,” said Dan Blakley, UA associate vice president for economic and business engagement. “I believe the conversations that started here will lead to partnerships that could create new innovations, jobs and career opportunities for our students and graduates right here in Alabama.”

The third in a series of Industry Engagement Days, the events provide introductions and stimulate conversations that lead to opportunities for collaborative research projects and economic development and diversification partnerships. They are intended to help Alabama meet the demands and opportunities of the knowledge-based economy, said Justice Smyth, TCEDA executive director.

“The University of Alabama’s burgeoning research enterprise represents one of our state’s most valuable assets,” Smyth said, citing as key priorities university-industry partnerships, technology transfer and curricula tailored to industry needs. “We know that the strategic partnership with UA faculty, staff and students is a critical component of the economic growth and prosperity we hope to achieve in our region.”

Industry Engagement Day featured a panel discussion highlighting the opportunities and issues Alabama faces in its efforts to build for the future. Communication and coordination between key stakeholders are key to that process, said Alabama Power Senior Vice President of Marketing and Economic Development Tony Smoke.

“This was a great opportunity to discuss the importance of partnerships and collaboration to the future of our state,” Smoke said. “It’s good to talk about current successes, as well as some of the challenges to moving forward with economic and community development.”