Support state’s farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day on July 22

Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s nonprofit agricultural branding program, will celebrate all things locally grown for Sweet Grown Alabama Day on Saturday, July 22.

Alabamians from Huntsville to Foley can buy locally grown products and connect with farmers in their surrounding areas. Taking part in Sweet Grown Alabama Day is simple: Do at least one activity that supports an Alabama farmer.

For example, buy from local farmers, cook a meal made with local ingredients, pick Alabama-grown flowers, visit an agritourism operation, eat at a restaurant that serves locally grown products, visit a local farmers market and more. Numerous farmers markets statewide will host Sweet Grown Alabama Day events on Saturday. Check out local markets and farmers near you.

Enjoy top quality produce at these locations

Bessemer Farmers Market – 100 14th St., Bessemer, Alabama 35020.





City of Albertville Farmers Market – 314 Sand Mountain Drive E., Albertville, Alabama 35950.





City of Gadsden Parks and Rec Fifth St. Market – 439 Locust St., Gadsden, Alabama 35901.





Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market – 509 Gault Ave. N., Fort Payne, Alabama 35967.

Leeds Farmers Market – Sixth St., Leeds, Alabama 35049.





Market at Pepper Place – 2829 Second Ave. S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233.





Montevallo Farmers Market – 660 Main St., Montevallo, Alabama 35115.





Montgomery Curb Market – 1004 Madison Ave., Montgomery, Alabama 35610.





Prattville/Autauga Farmers Market – 332 Doster Road, Prattville, Alabama 36067.





Town of Berlin Farmers Market – 461 County Road 1615, Cullman, Alabama 35058.