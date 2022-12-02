4 places for the best hot chocolate in Alabama

We’ve curated a list of some of the best hot chocolates across the state to warm you up as we count down to Christmas.

Sip on hot chocolate from four of our favorite spots across the state:

1. Fairhope Chocolate’s European Hot Chocolate

Website: https://fairhopechocolate.com

Fairhope Chocolate’s European Hot Chocolate can be enjoyed alone or alongside one of their pastries or chocolates, voted favorite dessert in Baldwin County.

2. Queen’s Park’s Boozy Hot Chocolate

Website: https://www.queensparkbham.com

Queen’s Park in Birmingham truly gets in the holiday spirit! From their boozy hot chocolate to festive decorations and more. Visit their website for “Miracle Bookings,” a celebrated holiday tradition.

3. The Bean Auburn’s Frozen Hot Chocolate

Website: http://thebeancoffeeshop.com

The Bean Auburn is a fair-trade coffee shop serving brunch and homemade desserts. With Alabama weather, we all know too well that sometimes it can be too warm for hot chocolate: That’s where this shop’s frozen hot chocolate comes into play.

4. Big Spoon Creamery’s Hot Sipping Chocolate

Website: http://www.bigspooncreamery.com

With two locations – Birmingham’s Avondale community and Homewood – Big Spoon Creamery is a small-batch artisanal ice cream company serving some delicious treats. Their famous Hot Sipping Chocolate is a blend of Valrhona 66% dark and 40% milk chocolate to make it perfectly rich and creamy. Each cup is served with a torched, house-made vanilla marshmallow available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the holidays.