StrongHer honorees celebrated for leadership in Birmingham, Alabama

Standing strong during adversity is a leading quality among the women being honored this month in the city of Birmingham’s StrongHer campaign, which kicked off March 8 on International Women’s Day.

During the StrongHer program at Birmingham City Hall, Mayor Randall Woodfin recognized the achievements and contributions of 31 women to their communities. The honorees, which include an Alabama Power employee, are leaders in education, nonprofits, business, law enforcement and other sectors. Woodfin said the StrongHer program, now in its sixth year, serves to recognize phenomenal women who make a positive difference in the Magic City.

“Every March, the city of Birmingham pauses to honor the unsung heroes of our city – our ‘SheRoes,’” Woodfin said. “They work hard every single day to make our neighborhoods, our communities and our city better. … Their dedication and hard work continue to inspire us all.”

“Textures of Strength,” a 20-piece art series on display at City Hall through April, was painted by self-taught artist and StrongHer honoree Christina Johnson.

The city of Birmingham’s sixth annual StrongHer event was held at City Hall March 8 in honor of International Women’s Day. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

Mayor Woodfin speaks to honorees during the StrongHer event. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center) Nine-year-old artist and lung cancer survivor Milana Price (at right) receives art by Christina Johnson. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

“It’s not just a collection of Christina’s art, but a testament to the power and beauty of women supporting women,” Woodfin said. “Christina’s art speaks volumes about the strength and resilience of women in our community, and each brushstroke tells a story about perseverance, determination and – my favorite – hope.”

Johnson’s paintings share the second floor Exhibit Hall with the artwork of nine-year-old Milana Price, a StrongHer honoree and a lung cancer survivor.

“Let us not only admire the beauty of these pieces but also recognize the incredible talent and potential within each one represented here,” Woodfin added. “Their voices, their stories, and their contributions enrich our city in so many ways.”

The city of Birmingham website will daily spotlight a StrongHer nominee to celebrate the campaign and Women’s History Month.