Recipe: Chili Roasted Potato Wedges

I absolutely love potatoes. I can eat potato chips, french fries, potato skins, potato cakes, etc., literally all day, every day. Well, unfortunately, an all-potato diet is not an option for me at the moment. I will never deprive myself of my favorite foods; instead, I choose to eat them in moderate amounts and find healthier ways to cook them.

I always like to share the story behind my recipes, so here goes. Whenever we go out to eat, I normally order some form of potato. My husband laughs at me, because he can usually predict what I’m about to order. I’ve always made homemade french fries for my little boys, but never potato wedges. After ordering them at one of my favorite restaurants, I wanted to try and make them for my kids.

I used a combination of seasonings that worked perfectly with the potatoes. I even added a dash of cayenne pepper to give it just the right kick. My family loved them. They were crispy and delicious. And guess what, y’all? They taste even better the next day. Most potato dishes lose their quality after the first day, but not these Chili Roasted Potato Wedges. They remain just as yummy as ever.

Chili Roasted Potato Wedges

Serves: 8

Ingredients

3 large russet potatoes, cut into wedges

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread potato wedges on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine chili powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder and oregano. Add salt and pepper to taste. Combine until all ingredients are mixed evenly. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over potatoes, making sure that all potatoes are coated well. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until potatoes are roasted on the outside and soft in the center. Enjoy as they are, or serve with your favorite condiment. I love to dip my wedges in nonfat plain Greek yogurt.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 serving, about 3-4 wedges), calories 145, carbohydrates 17 grams, fat 6 grams, protein 2 grams, saturated fat 0 grams, fiber 2 grams, sugars 0.8 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.