Recipe: Boozy Bourbon Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Boozy Bourbon Peppermint Hot Chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

It’s no secret that I love chocolate. And hot chocolate is no exception. I love it just as much. During the holiday season, we always buy tons of hot chocolate and marshmallows to have when we watch Christmas movies. The kids enjoy it and get really excited whenever I take out their special hot chocolate mugs.

I wanted to create a hot chocolate recipe that the hubs and I could enjoy after the kids go to sleep. That’s right — no kids allowed for this recipe.

This Boozy Bourbon Peppermint Hot Chocolate is the perfect combination. I am a new bourbon fan and pairing it with this rich, chocolaty flavor makes me a bourbon fan for life.

To make this Boozy Bourbon Peppermint Hot Chocolate, I started off by simmering the milk in a small saucepan. Usually, I like to use skim milk in any recipe that calls for milk, but for this recipe the higher fat content is recommended to give it a smooth, silky texture.

When adding the peppermint flavor, I simply added a peppermint stick to the hot chocolate and allowed it to sit for a little while to absorb the flavor. To me, this gives the hot chocolate an authentic flavor instead of adding peppermint oil.

When serving this Boozy Bourbon Peppermint Hot Chocolate, I like to top it with tons of marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and crushed peppermint. It’s a little indulgent, but definitely worth every sip. It’s so good.

Boozy Bourbon Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups milk

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons milk chocolate morsels

1-2 tablespoons sugar (sweeten to your taste)

1.5 ounces bourbon

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 peppermint sticks and extra for garnish

Mini marshmallows

Optional: whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Instructions

In a small saucepan on medium to low heat, add milk and let simmer. Remove from heat and add cocoa powder, chocolate morsels, vanilla and sugar to taste. Pour into 2 cups and divide bourbon between both cups. Top with marshmallows, whipped cream, peppermint and hot fudge. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 serving without toppings): calories 313, carbohydrates 31 grams, fat 14 grams, protein 10 grams, saturated fat 8 grams, fiber 0 grams, sugars 4 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.