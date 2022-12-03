Recipe: Weeknight Sausage Alfredo

Weeknight Sausage Alfredo is affordable and easy to make with only a few ingredients. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

I’m all for a quick and easy meal. And it gets bonus points if it calls for only a few ingredients. That’s why I just love this Weeknight Sausage Alfredo.

It calls for only a handful of ingredients (I grabbed them all at my local Family Dollar), is super affordable, comes together in less than 30 minutes and dirties up only a few dishes. Y’all are going to love this not only because it’s easy and quick, but also because it’s packed with amazing flavor.

It’s the perfect weeknight meal but tastes like it’s for a special occasion. You could totally impress your sweetie with this dish. Y’all enjoy.

Weeknight Sausage Alfredo

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3 to 4

Ingredients

½ (16-ounce) box rotini pasta, cooked according to the package instructions and drained

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 (12-ounce) package kielbasa sausage, sliced into ¼-inch rounds

1½ cups half and half

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.

Add the sausage and allow to brown, stirring occasionally.

Add the half and half to the pan and bring it to a simmer.

Add the cream cheese and allow it to melt, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic powder and stir.

Allow the sauce to cook and thicken for about 5 minutes.

Add the Parmesan cheese and stir to combine.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the cooked pasta and serve immediately.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”