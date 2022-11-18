5 Alabama restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

We did our research, so you don’t have to.

If you’re inclined to dine out this Thanksgiving, check out these five restaurants across the state open on Thanksgiving Day.

1. The Gulf in Orange Beach

The Gulf offers al fresco dining on Orange Beach, featuring famous cocktails and seasonal locally sourced food.

Website: thegulf.com

2. Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails in Birmingham

Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails serves up locally sourced items to produce elevated Southern comfort food.

Website: ironwoodrestaurant.com

Jesse’s Restaurant in Magnolia Springs does oysters right. (Brian Kelly) Ariccia Cucina Italiana in Auburn will be serving its famous porchetta and other dishes for Thanksgiving Day. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter) The Gulf in Orange Beach is open for Thanksgiving. (contributed)

3. Ariccia Cucina Italiana in Auburn

Honoring central Italian cuisine, Ariccia prides itself in serving the best Italian food and wine, all by creating a community in Auburn.

Website: aricciacucina.com

4. Revivalist in Huntsville

Revivalist describes itself as a throwback to a historic Huntsville tavern while putting a modern spin on European classics and American regionalism.

Website: revivalisthuntsville.com

5. Jesse’s Restaurant in Magnolia Springs

A casual fine-dining restaurant, Jesse’s Restaurant is known for its award-winning steaks and seafood entrees. The restaurant is open but booked for Thanksgiving Day but will be serving on Friday.

Website: jessesrestaurant.com

